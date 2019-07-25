Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach

Former New Zealand Coach Mike Hesson is set to send in his application for the position of head coach of the Indian team. The last date to submit applications is July 30 with the current head coach Ravi Shastri getting a direct entry into the interview process.
Hesson was the head coach of New Zealand for six years before resigning in 2018. His stint with the Black Caps was quite successful and included guiding the team to their first World Cup final in 2015. Hesson returned to coaching earlier this year at the helm of Kings XI Punjab but now appears keen to get back to the international circuit with the high-profile India job.
“Hesson is very much interested in applying for the head coach’s position,” a source told CricketNext. “He has spent a couple of months in India already working with Kings XI in IPL as well as doing television work with the hosts broadcasters. He’ll love to work with a high-profile team like India after a highly successful stint with New Zealand.”
It is believed that Hesson and his agent are currently studying the fine points of the head coach’s job description as posted by the BCCI on their website.
“Hesson and his agent need to be convinced about the conditions of the job as laid down by the BCCI. But chances are that they will be sending their application in soon,” the source added.
One hurdle in the way of Hesson will be his IPL job with Kings XI. Any coach involved with an IPL team needs to give an affidavit to clear him of potential ‘conflict of interest’.
“Gary Kirsten applied for the women coach’s job earlier this year when he was still employed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had to furnish an affidavit to the BCCI stating that he would give up his position with the IPL franchise if he was selected for the job. Although Kirsten was the first choice of the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he couldn’t accept the position because he was not able to fulfil the terms of the affidavit,” a senior BCCI official informed CricketNext.
Hesson is a popular coach and was instrumental in ushering a positive change in New Zealand cricket before and after the 2015 World Cup. He took over as the Kiwi coach in 2012 from John Wright after a short stint with the Kenyan national team.
The 44-year-old from Dunedin was initially criticized for his role in elevating Brendon McCullum to the national captaincy in place of Ross Taylor but Hesson mended his fences with the veteran Kiwi batsman and Taylor played a major role in the success of Black Caps under him.
Kane Williamson, who took over the reins from McCullum after the 2015 World Cup, praised Hesson’s level-headed approach.
“When I came into the role, one of the good things he did was he said, ‘how do you want to look to try and do it and what do you think? We can work together on that?’
“We would challenge each other on things but ultimately the goal was the same – it's about the team and seeing it progress,” Williamson said about Hesson.
The Kiwi coach has worked closely with Indian players like KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami at Kings XI Punjab.
