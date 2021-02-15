Former New Zealand International Roger Twose Appointed to NZC's Board of Directors Former New Zealand international Roger Twose has joined the New Zealand Cricket board of directors, it was announced on Monday (February 15).

Former New Zealand international Roger Twose has joined the New Zealand Cricket board of directors, it was announced on Monday (February 15). Twose has replaced Greg Barclay, who as a result of being elected the new chairman of the ICC in November 2020, was required to step down. Twose had played 87 ODIs and 16 Test matches for The Black Caps and was a key member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2000. He was also ranked second in the world for ODI batsmen during that year.

NZC also appointed former NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew to the position of board observer, while NZC chairman Martin Snedden replaces Barclay on the board of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

The 52-year-old has worked for the National Bank, Willis Bond & Company Limited, is also a former chairman of the NZC Players Association and has also served on NZC’s High Performance Advisory Group for the previous 10 months.

Snedden has also recently been working to elevate the status of women’s cricket in the country as the head of NZC’s One Cricket project.

"We're absolutely thrilled that we are able to welcome someone of Martin's calibre and experience to the CWC22 Board as we continue planning to deliver an incredible event in early 2022," Chair Liz Dawson said.

"With a lifetime involved in cricket as a player and administrator - not to mention having led New Zealand's delivery of the 2011 Rugby World Cup - Martin will obviously be a hugely valuable contributor."