CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Former NZ Test Batsman John F. Reid Dead At 64

Former NZ Test Batsman John F. Reid Dead At 64

John F. Reid, who scored six centuries in 19 tests for New Zealand including 108 in a famous win over Australia, has died. He was 64.

Former NZ Test Batsman John F. Reid Dead At 64

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: John F. Reid, who scored six centuries in 19 tests for New Zealand including 108 in a famous win over Australia, has died. He was 64.

His death after a long illness was confirmed Tuesday by New Zealand Cricket.

Reids century against Australia at Brisbanes Gabba ground in November, 1985 was instrumental in New Zealands win by an innings of 41 runs. He shared a then-record 225-run partnership with Martin Crowe (188) for the third wicket which helped New Zealand to 553-7 in its only innings.

Richard Hadlee took 9-52 in Australias first innings and 6-71 in the second to secure the win.

Reid was an elegant left-hander known for his skill against spin bowling and the Brisbane innings, on a fast, bouncy pitch, proved his ability against pace.

To bat through, when the wicket was still doing a bit, was special, Reid told the New Zealand Herald on the 30th anniversary of the Brisbane test. It wasnt an easy, flat pitch to start and I proved I could score a hundred outside sub-continent or spin-dominated attacks.

In a test career that ran from 1979 to 1986 he scored 1,296 runs at an average of 46. His conversion rate of half centuries to centuries was 75 percent six from eight.

Reid played in an essentially amateur New Zealand team but said it possessed a professional mindset.

It sounds a bit trite given how professional the game is now but we saw the emergence of those who played in the English county environment, Reid said. John Wright, Geoff Howarth and Richard Hadlee brought a sense of professionalism which was different to the past.

We tended to be weekend cricketers who happened to play tests and, to a certain extent, thats how I regarded myself. We played a handful of first-class games a season. Suddenly we had more confidence and self-belief on the world stage.

Reids death follows the death in October of his more famous namesake, former New Zealand captain John R. Reid.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches