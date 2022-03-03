Former Pacer Abey Kuruvilla To Take Charge As BCCI's General Manager - Report

Former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla is set to take the charge as General Manager of the Board of Control from Cricket in India (BCCI). He will succeed Dheeraj Malhotra who stepped down from the post a few months ago.

According to news agency ANI, Kuruvilla’s tenure as one of the national selectors came to an end a few weeks ago. His appointment was confirmed by the apex council on Wednesday. The report also quoted a source from the Indian cricket board confirming the development.

“Yes, Abey Kuruvilla will be taking the reins as BCCI’s new General Manager,” the source was quoted as saying.

Kuruvilla had represented India in 10 Tests and 25 ODIs, picking up 25 wickets each in both formats. In First-class cricket, he played 82 matches and pocketed 290 scalps.

In other news, the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy is scheduled to take place from March 15 to May 1. The Senior Women’s T20 League will commence on April 15 and will conclude on May 12. However, the question looms over Cooch Behar Trophy which was postponed due to Covid-19.

