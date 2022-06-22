Former Pak Skipper Blames Ravi Shastri for Virat Kohli's Form, Says Broadcaster Has No Business Coaching

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India’s head coach will go down in the history of Indian cricket as one of the best, if not the best coaching stints. For, he made sure India win the Test series in Australia twice. Pushed England in England and guided them to a last-four finish at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Shastri also had a great influence over the Indian team where he forged solid chemistry with former skipper Virat Kohli. Probably that’s why Kohli listened to him when he was asked to take some rest in the midst of a severe run drought earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Shastri had his detractors, such as this former Pakistan captain who blamed him for Kohli’s poor form.

“It is because of him (Ravi Shastri) that this has happened,” Latif said when asked about his reaction to Shastri’s advice to Virat Kohli on the YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’.

He also added that people from broadcast had no business coaching. Shastri, who was a popular commentator, was named Indian team’s head coach in the aftermath of Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble fallout which got magnified in wake of Champions Trophy loss to Pakistan. Shastri’s arrival saw team punching above its weight in South Africa, England and Australia.

“In 2019, you sidelined a player like Kumble and in came Ravi Shastri. Whether he had the accreditation or not, I have no idea. He was a broadcaster. Had no business in coaching. Barring Virat Kohli, I am sure there would have been other people who played a role in getting Shastri in. But that is backfiring now, isn’t it? Had he (Shastri) not become the coach, he (Kohli) wouldn’t have gone out (of form).”

Ravi Shastri was the director of the Indian cricket team for a period of two years starting in 2014. Then Shastri was appointed as the head coach of the team in 2017. Even though the Indian team didn’t win an ICC trophy while Shastri was at the helm, the team achieved great success across all formats of the game.

