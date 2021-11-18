'They Talk Straight'-Salman Butt Impressed With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Blunt Views

The newly appointed head coach of India’s national men’s cricket team Rahul Dravid and the country’s T20I skipper Rohit Sharma appeared for their first joint press conference on the eve of the first T20I match of three-match series vs New Zealand. During their conference, the two addressed several issues. However, the biggest takeaway from their pre-match presentation was their emphasis on players’ workload management to keep them fresh for different tournaments. Rohit and Dravid impressed several people with their opinion and one of them was former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt.

Butt recently in a video shared on his Youtube channel analyzed Rohit and Rahul’s press conference and heaped praises on the Indian skipper for his straightforwardness while answering the questions from the press. He also praised India’s ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli for the same before crediting two-time World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for integrating these values in Men in Blue.

“This is what I love about him (Rohit) and (Virat) Kohli, to a large extent. Things have not changed since Dhoni (was named captain). They talk straight and give apt answers,” Butt said.

Butt, a veteran of 78 ODIs and 33 Tests, also backed Rohit for his remark that “players are not machines" and they need rest to do well.

“Players need to be rested so that they can come back stronger and keep doing what is expected of them" Butt stressed.

Meanwhile, Dravid and Rohit started their new tenure as T20I skipper and coach on a high note as India defeated 2021 T20 World Cup finalists New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I.

With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The second match of the ongoing series will take place in Ranchi on Friday and after that Team India will travel to Kolkata for the last T20I.

The three-match T20I series will be followed by two-match Test series between India and New Zealand.

