Former Pakistan Bowler Calls Ramiz Raja 'Anti Pakistan', 'Pro India'

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz was one of the most feared bowlers who emerged out of the country, and tormented the batsmen in the 1970s and 1980s. He formed a potent partnership with Imran Khan.

Imran is now the PM of Pakistan, and has reportedly pushed for the elevation of Ramiz Raja to the post of chief of PCB. The formal election for the post is supposed to take on September 13, but Raja is almost certain to win it. In a video which has emerged online, Sarfraz is seen talking about Raja, and termed him ‘pro India’ and ‘anti Pakistan’.

He went on to say that Raja is one who has accepted India’s supremacy in the world of cricket and would not accept Raja as the PCB chief. He called on the former players and even army generals to look into the matter.

Sarfraz has written a letter for the same, raising allegations against Raja.

Addressing Imran, Sarfraz said in the letter, “If the news about your [Imran’s] approval for appointment of Ramiz Raja as next chairman PCB is true, who blatantly and shamelessly advised Pakistan to become shameless by accepting the Indian supremacy and domination in the ICC [vehemently opposed by many renowned Pakistanis] and so much so that he [Ramiz] said that we should leave aside Pakistan in surrendering before the Indian hegemonist plan to rule the cricketing world through monopoly in the ICC…," according to media reports.

He further said, “highly respectable legend Majid Khan who in the past had excellent relations with all ICC board members, or Zaheer Abbas [ex-ICC president] may be appointed the next chairman of the PCB instead of Ramiz since his appointment will be against the national sentiments and also severely hurting the patriotic feelings of the entire nation".

