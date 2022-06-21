Former Pakistan Captain Zaheer Abbas Admitted to ICU in London

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas has been admitted to the ICU in Saint Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, in the City of Westminster in London a few days after he was tested COVID-19 positive. According to a report on Pakistan news Channel Goe News, Abbas was on oxygen support and after three days on it, he has been shifted to the hospital.

According to reports, Abbas contracted COVID-19 positive when he was travelling to England from Dubai. While he complained of kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia after he arrived in London.

“He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people,” the sources said as per quoted by Geo News.

Abbas is on dialysis and is feeling weak so meeting him is prohibited, said the source.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez posted a message on Twitter for the legendary Pakistan captain. “Wishing speedy recovery & complete health to Zaheer Abbas sb. Get well soon. Aameen,” he wrote.

Wishing speedy recovery & complete health to Zaheer Abbas sb. Get well soon. Aameen https://t.co/ld5VH2nj7f — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 21, 2022

Prayers and best wishes for Zed’s speedy recovery https://t.co/mx3Npv1Ljb — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 21, 2022

Pray for “Zed” – the mercurially gifted Zaheer Abbas – who made batting an art form at a level few in the history of the game have matched. @Gloscricket @GlosGLS @GlosFans @finderskeeperss

#ZaheerAbbas #Gloucestershire #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/sNZyOItG2L — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 21, 2022

Abbas, who made his international debut in 1969 against New Zealand, was one of the best batters of his generation. He amassed 5062 runs in 72 Tests, while he scored 2572 runs in 62 ODIs.

His first-class cricket batting stats are incredible with 34,843 runs in 459 matches which included 108 centuries and 158 fifties. After retirement, he also served as an ICC match referee in one Test and three ODIs.

He was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside Jacques Kallis and Lisa Sthalekar.

