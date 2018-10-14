Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Former Pakistan Captain Zaheer Abbas Suffers Cardiac Ailment

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 14, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas is currently in hospital in Karachi after he suffered a cardiac ailment. The 71-year-old is understood to be presently under observation in the ICU.

According to reports, the former ICC President has had a couple of stents inserted into his heart to help his condition and is expected to be released from hospital in the next few days.



Abbas made his Test debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in 1969 when they played in Karachi. The right-handed batsman played a total of 78 Tests for his country and scored more than 5,000 runs, with a highest score of 274. He retired from Tests in 1985 and his last game was against Sri Lanka in Sialkot.

The former Gloucestershire man also played 62 ODI matches for Pakistan and scored more than 2,500 runs with seven centuries to his name.
First Published: October 14, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
