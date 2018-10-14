Former Pakistan Captain Zaheer Abbas Suffers Cardiac Ailment

Loading...
According to reports, the former ICC President has had a couple of stents inserted into his heart to help his condition and is expected to be released from hospital in the next few days.
Our prayers are with President @PeshawarZalmi Former ICC President/Pakistan Captain, the Legendary Batsman Zaheer Abbas who is recovering from a cardiac ailment in Karachi.
We wish him a speedy recovery.
Get well soon Zaheer Abbas!
— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2018
Abbas made his Test debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in 1969 when they played in Karachi. The right-handed batsman played a total of 78 Tests for his country and scored more than 5,000 runs, with a highest score of 274. He retired from Tests in 1985 and his last game was against Sri Lanka in Sialkot.
The former Gloucestershire man also played 62 ODI matches for Pakistan and scored more than 2,500 runs with seven centuries to his name.
First Published: October 14, 2018, 5:47 PM IST