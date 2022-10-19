Former Pakistan Captain's Judgement on Jay Shah After Asia Cup 2023 Remarks: 'He Doesn't Have Enough Experience'

Moments after BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Jay Shah revealed that BCCI will not send its team to Pakistan for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. This has ruffled a few feathers, especially in Pakistan who were not anticipating this statement from Shah. While the PCB chief Ramiz Raja threatened to pull out of 2023 ODI World Cup, former cricketers of the nation has also lashed out at the BCCI.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue,” Shah told media. “I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can’t go there [to Pakistan], they can’t come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah had said.

Meanwhile, reacting to these statements, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi lashed out at the BCCI, saying that Jay Shah doesn’t have enough administration experience.

“When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India,” he tweeted.

Earlier Saeed Anwar had also backed Ramiz Raja and gave support to the notion of Pakistan pulling out of 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

“When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI’s problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket,” he had tweeted.

According to news agency PTI, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja is considering withdrawing the men’s team from the ODI World Cup in light of the remarks made by Shah who is also the chairman of Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hard ball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events,” a senior PCB source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

