Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Claims BCCI 'Protecting' Ajinkya Rahane

Things are not going the right way for Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as the batsman is struggling with his form. In the ongoing five-match Test series against England, Rahane has constantly struggled against the swing red cherry. Besides the 61-run knock in Lord’s Test match, Rahane has not shown much in the series. Owing to the same, many fans and experts have questioned his place in the playing XI and as the vice-captain of the Test team.

After failing in the third Test, Rahane was moved to the sixth position in the batting order. However, the tactical move did not work for the 33-year-old as in both the innings of the ongoing fourth Test, Rahane simply gave away his wicket. The right-handed batsman scored 14 runs in India’s first innings, and he got a three-ball duck in the second innings at the Kennington Oval in London.

Speaking of Rahane’s regular failures in the England Test series, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria stated that the team management is trying to save the vice-captain by bringing him down in the batting order. Highlighting Rahane’s irregular form, Kaneria said that he should be dropped from the team and either Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari should take his spot in the playing XI.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said that Rahane does not know where his off-stump is. According to the former Pakistan cricketer, if the team management knows that a player is not in form then they should replace him as “a message goes to the opposition that the team is saving the batsman.

With a tad average of over 15, Rahane has slammed only 109 runs in the seven innings he has played. It will be interesting to see if the team management continues to keep him in the playing XI or will they make a change for the fifth Test match, which is slated to take place in Manchester.

