Former Pakistan Cricketer Salman Butt Thinks MS Dhoni is Great Tactical Captain Butt praised legendary cricketer MS Dhoni and veteran batsman Rohit Sharma as great examples of brilliant practitioners.

After exchanging words with former England captain Michael Vaughn, former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt is back with another salvo. This time around, Butt kicked off another discussion which involved former and present captains of India, England and South Africa. In a recent tete-a-tete with fans, Butt praised legendary cricketer MS Dhoni and veteran batsman Rohit Sharma asgreat examples of brilliant practitioners. The 36-year-old also criticised England skipper Eoin Morgan and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis for their respective leadership skills. Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Butt lauded Dhoni, who is regarded as the most successful captain Team India has ever produced. He added that the legendary cricketer is a fine example of a great tactician. He also lavished praise on Rohit, who has managed to make a name for himself by leading the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians successfully. Watch it here:

While he lauded his Asian counterparts, Butt questioned the leadership capabilities of England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan and ex-Pretorian captain Faf Du Plessis. Butt told his viewers that, “Faf du Plessis is a great batsman,” but not up to the mark as a tactician. He recalled the Proteas’decisions in the recent World Cup in England, which were not that good and went on to compare his skills with that of Dhoni and Rohit in the IPL.

Speaking about the English captain, Butt asserted that the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise is not a great tactical leader. He further mentioned that he (Morgan) is almost prepared to chase down a total in excess of 300-350 and thus, “he doesn’t seem to have great plans to restrict the opposition,” he added.

The former Pakistani skipper, who had a bitter-sweet career leading the Green Army, in his concluding moments praised current Indian captain Virat Kohli and said that the modern-day great is an impactful batsman in the world across all formats.

