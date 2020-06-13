Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and announced this by taking to social media on Saturday afternoon.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and announced this by taking to social media on Saturday afternoon.

The swashbuckling all-rounder tweeted, "I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah"

Earlier in May, Afridi had bought a cricket bat auctioned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim in a bid to raise funds to help fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC said that former Pakistan captain Afridi has decided to join the noble cause by buying the bat on behalf of his charity foundation for $20,000. "Mushfiqur Rahim has found a buyer! Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined the good cause, picking up the bat on behalf of his charity foundation," the ICC tweeted.

Afridi, on the other hand, too took to his official social media hand to confirm the news. He hoped that this small token will help building bigger bridges. "Cricket is to bind. In the divisive world of today, we must look forward to better tomorrow; its always upto us to take 1st step. @SAFoundationN believes human suffering & empathy is beyond borders.Hope this small token will help building bigger bridges.#DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut," Afridi wrote.

The former Pakistan skipper has helped thousands of poor with ration and other essential supplies over the past couple of months. His works had even received the backing of Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, though the relations later turned sour.

Recently, the veteran of 398 ODIs and 27 Tests, hailed the Pakistan Cricket Board's move to appoint Younis Khan as the team's batting coach for the England tour. “This is a show of cricketers and it is better if it’s run by them. All are sincere and have great individual performances when it comes to cricket or coaching. I am hopeful that they will do their jobs in the best possible manner,” he had said on his YouTube channel

The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz. Scotland’s Majid Haq and South Africa’s Solo Nqweni are the other cricketers to have contracted the virus.

