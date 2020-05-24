Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Former Pakistan Opener Taufeeq Umar Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan.

PTI |May 24, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Former Pakistan Opener Taufeeq Umar Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe".

The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar told Geo News.

"I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," added the southpaw.

Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan.

His last game for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicTaufeeq Umar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more