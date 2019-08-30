Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shoaib Akhtar Meets Fans in Melbourne after Knee Surgery

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
Shoaib Akhtar Meets Fans in Melbourne after Knee Surgery

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar met his fans in Melbourne, where he underwent a knee surgery on Wednesday (August 28).

Akhtar, 44, released a video a day later, addressing his fans and informing them that he was in a bit of pain but expected to recover soon. On Friday, he met a few fans in Melbourne and interacted with them.

"Today's interaction with some lovely fans in Melbourne. I am so thankful to all of you for showing up and checking on the progress of my recovery. Lots of love," he posted on Twitter.

Akhtar, known for his fiery pacer, played 224 matches for Pakistan across formats picking up 444 wickets. He retired from the game in 2011.

