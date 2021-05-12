Former Pakistan Skipper Imran Khan Had an Affair With Rekha? This Post Will Take You Back in Time

Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand as the stars from these two industries are often linked with each other. In fact, several Bollywood stars have married cricketers in the past.However, not every Bollywood cricket love story has a fairytale ending. And one such story is that of superstar Rekha and former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan.

Imranis counted among one of the greatest cricketers of all time. However, the ace all-rounder was also famous for his good looks and charm in the 90s.He was linked with several known and unknown women, however, his affair with Rekha often made headlines in the media. In fact, there were also rumours that Imran was set to tie the knot with the Indian star. And according to a throwback article published in theStar, the actress’ mother also approvedtheir relation.

The report went on to claim that Rekha’s mother consulted an astrologer regarding the future of their relationship. Imranalso came to India and met with Rekha in Mumbai to spent some quality time with the actress.The duo was often spotted enjoying each other’s company during that time. Imran and Rekha even hit the beach together and were seen at nightclubs.

And according to those who eye-witnessed their relationship grow, Imran and Rekha were very close to each other and “that they loved each other deeply and passionately.”The throwback article also included a quote from Imran regarding his views on dating actresses. “The company of actresses is good for a short period. I enjoy their company for some time and then move ahead. I can not even think of marrying a movie actress,” Imran had said.Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain was also linked with other Bollywood stars including Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.After his retirement, Imran entered politics andwas elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the elections.

