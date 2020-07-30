Former Pakistan Spinner Danish Kaneria Alleges Discrimination in PCB After Umar Akmal's Ban is Halved

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is quite unhappy that Umar Akmal’s three-year suspension was reduced to half, 18 months, and accused the Pakistan Cricket Board for having double standards for players.
Akmal's sentence for failing to report a match-fixing approach was reduced on appeal, meaning he can resume playing in August next year.
Kaneria, banned for life worldwide by English cricket chiefs, questioned PCB over the lack of support and alleged that discrimination on the basis of religion.
Kaneria took to Twitter handle to express his frustration over the life-ban as he posted:
Zero Tolerance policy only apply on Danish kaneria not on others,can anybody answer the reason why I get life ban not others,Are policy applies only on cast,colour and powerfull background.Iam Hindu and proud of it that’s my background and my dharam.— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) July 29, 2020
Kaneria is only the second Hindu to play Test cricket for Pakistan and he finished with 261 wickets before being banned by the ECB for life for spot-fixing in county matches.
Kaneria, who first pleaded his innocence, finally admitted in late 2018 to a foreign television network he was guilty.
Kaneria maintains that he suffered unimaginable and incomprehensible hardships, both professionally and personally, and continues to suffer from each passing day.
A desperate Kaneria, banned since 2012, wants to resume cricket activities to earn his livelihood but the PCB had said it can't do much since the punishment was handed to him by the ECB.
Earlier this month, PCB had advised banned Danish Kaneria to approach the England Cricket Board (ECB) if he wants to resume playing club or domestic cricket.
