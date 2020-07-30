Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Former Pakistan Spinner Danish Kaneria Alleges Discrimination in PCB After Umar Akmal's Ban is Halved

Kaneria is only the second Hindu to play Test cricket for Pakistan and he finished with 261 wickets before being banned by the ECB for life for spot-fixing in county matches.

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
Former Pakistan Spinner Danish Kaneria Alleges Discrimination in PCB After Umar Akmal's Ban is Halved

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is quite unhappy that Umar Akmal’s three-year suspension was reduced to half, 18 months, and accused the Pakistan Cricket Board for having double standards for players.

Akmal's sentence for failing to report a match-fixing approach was reduced on appeal, meaning he can resume playing in August next year.

Kaneria, banned for life worldwide by English cricket chiefs, questioned PCB over the lack of support and alleged that discrimination on the basis of religion.

Kaneria took to Twitter handle to express his frustration over the life-ban as he posted:

"Zero Tolerance policy only applies on Danish Kaneria not on others, can anybody answer the reason why I get life ban, not others, Are policy applies only on cast, colour and powerful background. I am Hindu and proud of it that’s my background and my dharam."

Also Read: Umar Akmal's Ban Reduced to 18 Months, Says Will Appeal for More Reprieve

Kaneria is only the second Hindu to play Test cricket for Pakistan and he finished with 261 wickets before being banned by the ECB for life for spot-fixing in county matches.

Kaneria, who first pleaded his innocence, finally admitted in late 2018 to a foreign television network he was guilty.

Kaneria maintains that he suffered unimaginable and incomprehensible hardships, both professionally and personally, and continues to suffer from each passing day.

A desperate Kaneria, banned since 2012, wants to resume cricket activities to earn his livelihood but the PCB had said it can't do much since the punishment was handed to him by the ECB.

Earlier this month, PCB had advised banned Danish Kaneria to approach the England Cricket Board (ECB) if he wants to resume playing club or domestic cricket.

danish kaneriapakistan cricketpcbUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more