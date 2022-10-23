T20 World Cup: Former Pakistan Spinner Takes Dig At Babar Azam? Tweet Going Viral

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has taken a dig at the top Pakistan batters, possibly skipper Babar Azam, after he was out for a golden duck against India. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl, the Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh wreaked havoc on Pakistan, removing the top two batters in Mohamed Rizwan and Babar Azam. While Azam was out for a golden duck, Rizwan pulled a short ball straight to third man.

Meanwhile, former Pak spinner Azam took a dig at Pakistan top order. His tweet was at the popular slang phrase used regularly by the likes of Azam and Shoaib Akthar. “Ghabrana nahi hai”(don’t be worried) is often used as a rallying cry among Pakistani cricketers under pressure.

Ajmal took a dig, saying that “Ghabrana nahi hai” isn’t working, clearly indicating the poor batting on display from Pakistan at the G’ where they were reduced to 15/2.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper’s role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.

Its unblemished record of success against the arch-rivals at the marquee ICC events a thing of the past, a hurt Indian team will be desperate for revenge against a high-quality Pakistan side in a sell-out Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

While rain is threatening to play spoilsport, it’s unlikely to be a complete washout according to people who understand weather conditions here.

Thousands of fans from both countries have crisscrossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ‘match’ for them but all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is ‘The Match’.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, under whom, India never lost to Pakistan at ICC events, would repeat himself time and again that there is no place for the word ‘revenge’ in a cricket field.

“Ghabrana nahi hai” is not working.. — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 23, 2022

