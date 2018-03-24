Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Former Players Condemn Smith and Co After Ball Tampering Incident

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2018, 11:15 PM IST
Cameron Bancroft with the mysterious yellow object. (Twitter/ Carly Adno)

Former cricketing stars condemned Steve Smith and the Australian leadership after the team accepted that they tried to tamper the ball in the ongoing Test against South Africa.

Australia's Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday, sending shockwaves through cricket.

Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions."


Smith added: "The leadership group knew about it."

Television footage appeared to show Bancroft, 25, take on object out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session on the third day of the Test at Newlands.

First Published: March 24, 2018, 11:15 PM IST

