Former Players Condemn Smith and Co After Ball Tampering Incident

Cameron Bancroft with the mysterious yellow object. (Twitter/ Carly Adno)

My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea. #SandpaperGate. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

Bud you know nothing in professional sport is done without the consent of your captain and coach... Tough times ahead. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

#SandpaperGate is going to be a monster. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

Oh no ! Bancroft. Very embarrassing. From the looks of it, this is not on. Haven't seen a series marred by controversies like this one in a long long time. The Cricket has been great, but this .. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/2uNhxtBXTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2018

I need a bit of joinery doing at the house ... Are Aussies cheap ??? #SandpaperGate — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2018

Surely, ICC will react under the laws of the game. But the World will be eagerly waiting for Cricket Australia to react appropriately...under the ethics of the game. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 24, 2018

First Published: March 24, 2018, 11:15 PM IST