Former Players Condemn Smith and Co After Ball Tampering Incident

Various stars and pundits took to social media to hit out at the Australian team.
My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea. #SandpaperGate.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018
Bud you know nothing in professional sport is done without the consent of your captain and coach... Tough times ahead.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018
#SandpaperGate is going to be a monster.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018
Oh no ! Bancroft. Very embarrassing. From the looks of it, this is not on. Haven't seen a series marred by controversies like this one in a long long time. The Cricket has been great, but this .. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/2uNhxtBXTv— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2018
I need a bit of joinery doing at the house ... Are Aussies cheap ??? #SandpaperGate— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2018
Surely, ICC will react under the laws of the game. But the World will be eagerly waiting for Cricket Australia to react appropriately...under the ethics of the game.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 24, 2018
Australia's Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday, sending shockwaves through cricket.
Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions."
Smith added: "The leadership group knew about it."
Television footage appeared to show Bancroft, 25, take on object out of his pocket while fielding in the post-lunch session on the third day of the Test at Newlands.