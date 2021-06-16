Former Rajasthan Royals Player Set to Revive Cricket Career in USA

Remember Siddharth Trivedi? The lanky pacer who used to play for Rajasthan Royals? Yes, the man has now landed in USA looking for better opportunities and he thinks he might have one. He is in St Louis where he will play for St Louis Americans-a club which plays in Minor Cricket League. The 38-year-old will be in a role for player-cum-coach for American Cricket Academy and Club which owns ‘St Louis Americans.’

“It’s been a month now that I am here (in St Louis). I am part of the coaching staff at ACAC. They have a team (St Louis Americans) in the minor league and they have asked me if I can be part of the team as a player too. I thought why not,” Trivedi told Ahmedabad Mirror.

He went to USA to play at Atlanta Premier League following which he was offered a role in the backroom staff. He quickly agreed. “I first came here in 2019 when I played in the Atlanta Premier League. And from what I have seen then and now is that there is definitely a passion for the game. What impressed me the most is despite the weather, which allows only 2-3 months of outdoor play, people really worked hard and know how to utilize the time,” said the former Rajasthan Royals pacer.

Meanwhile he is not the only one. There are several cricketers from the subcontinent who are traveling to different shores for better opportunities. Former India Under-19 cricketer Smit Patel was among them who thought he might get better career opportunities outside.

