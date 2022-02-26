Former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Recalls How Test Specialist India Opener Turned Into 'T20 Beast'

KL Rahul made his IPL debut back in 2013. Back then he was known as the Test specialist. But times changed and so did KL Rahul as he turned himself into a ‘T20 Beast.’ This is exactly how Kohli described Rahul when asked about the two best prospects under his captaincy at RCB. He was also named Yuzvendra Chahal. The latter made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2011, but it was in Bengaluru that he really got into his own. Ditto, KL Rahul came into his own in 2016 IPL as RCB went on to reach the finals. Rahul accounted for 397 in 14 games at 44.11 and struck at an impressive 146.69.

“The only two people who come to mind for me are KL (Rahul) and Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal). KL Rahul was at RCB in 2013 along with Karun and Mayank. KL Rahul was never a guy who was looked at as a T20 specialist. He was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and Avinash Vaidya was our manager before. He approached me because he was in touch with KL Rahul, and he was not getting any game time. And I had seen him play for India,” said Kohli on ‘The RCB Podcast’. In the meantime, KL Rahul, after making his debut for RCB in 2013, had moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad where he wasn’t getting any game time. This was brought to then RCB skipper Kohli’s notice.

“He was playing for the Sunrisers and wasn’t getting many opportunities and the opportunities that he got, I felt like he was playing under pressure, you could see he was trying to prove a point, trying to prove himself in the IPL. When the opportunity came through, I thought, this guy has got unbelievable talent and maybe playing for Bangalore and RCB would ease things off for him because there, he’s playing in front of his home crowd and there’s AB, Chris, and myself here and if KL can play a role, maybe he can grow in confidence.”

“He doesn’t need to be the focal point or that youngster who has to prove himself. It’s all about being a part of this great team and showing what he can do. And the way he batted that season, for me, that was a great transformation of seeing a player who was just there and there about to becoming suddenly this beast in six months. From there on he’s carried through,” he said.

KL Rahul since 2016, has scored runs in excess of 500 with his lowest being 593 in 2019. He won the Orange Cap in 2020 where he amassed 670 runs.

