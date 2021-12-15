Former Selector Sarandeep Singh Shocked by Virat Kohli Statements, Says it 'Can Cause Harm to Indian Cricket'

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh has said that he was shocked by the comments made by India’s Test captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday. In an explosive pre-South Africa tour press conference, Virat Kohli said that he was he was apprised of his removal as the India ODI captain on the day he met the selectors to pick the Test squad for the South Africa tour.

“It is the duty of the selection committee to select the players and appoint the captain. BCCI does not play any role in the selection process. The statements given by Virat in the press conference today were a bit shocking. Things shouldn’t have gone wrong the way they did," Sarandeep Singh told ANI.

He backed the decision to have one white-ball captain but insisted the decision should have been informed earlier. “Personally, I feel that there should not be two captains in white-ball cricket. The things could have been handled in a more professional manner and Virat should have been informed earlier. All I want is that everything should be sorted because this can cause harm to Indian cricket," he added.

Earlier in a virtual press conference, Kohli said, “Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series."

“And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T20I captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be the ODI captain. To which I replied ‘okay fine’," he said further.

It was also being reported that there is a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma which was widened when the latter was made the ODI skipper. This rumour was dismissed by Sarandeep, who even went on to call it a ‘myth’.

“Rohit and Virat both are mature players and captains. They have never raised any questions against each other and both of them know how to tackle such situations. Even if they would not be such good friends, they would still play for the country. Both the players have won so many matches for India and their combination is great," said Sarandeep Singh.

