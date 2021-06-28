Former Selector Wants Management to Groom Shardul Thakur; Look at Vijay Shankar & Shivam Dube Too

After the non-availability of Hardik Pandya in the Tests, the Indian team has lost a bit of balance. The younger Pandya could bowl with steam and also score some valuable runs down the order for the team. But now after a few injuries to him, India is looking to fill the void. Even after his comeback to the limited-overs formats, Pandya hasn’t bowled much and it has been tough to find his replacement.

But one player, Shardul Thakur has shown the ability to bat well lower down the order — Shardul Thakur. Former selector Sarandeep Singh believes that the time has come for the management to groom someone like the Mumbai player.

“You can’t be relying only on Hardik anymore. You don’t know when he will be fit enough to bowl in all formats so someone like Shardul needs to be groomed or even Vijay Shankar or Shivam Dube are there," Sarandeep told PTI. Sarandeep also added that someone like Mohammad Siraj should be played in the series against England.

“There will be rotation in that series. It is the right time to blood in Siraj and give him as many games as you can. He is bowling well. If there is a long gap, he would find it tough to find the right length straightaway.

“A little flexibility is needed. You play your two spinners but if the conditions suit the pacers then play the extra seamer," said Sarandeep.

On the other hand, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has said that India should choose between Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

“Mayank Agarwal has done well as an opener, has hit double century twice. It’s a good news that BCCI and especially Jay Shah has taken the initiative that India will play county matches. You can decide it there that who among Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal will open or India. Send both of them to open together, Rohit Sharma is a certainty and so he can be rested. The match will tell show has the better technique for English conditions," Sunil Gavskar told Sports Tak.

