Former Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq Roped in as Pundit for PCB's Digital Channels Ahead of South Africa Series

- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Former Skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq Roped in as Pundit for PCB's Digital Channels Ahead of South Africa Series
Meanwhile Punditry isn't something new for Inzamam. He has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen giving his views. In a latest video, the former skipper highlighted the role of Rahul Dravid in India's historic series win in Australia.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 24, 2021, 7:47 AM IST
Pakistan Cricket Board has roped in former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as a pundit for its digital platform. The 50-year-old will be seen analysing the 3 T20 and 2 Test match between Pakistan and South Africa. This a new initiative by the PCB to promote its digital channels across the globe and what could have been a better face than former skipper Inzamam!
ALSO READ - Brad Hogg Warns Removal of Virat Kohli as Skipper Will Destroy Team India’s Culture
Pakistan will take on South Africa in the first Test match in Karachi on January 26. This is the first time they are touring the nation since their last tour which happened in 2007. PCB wants to make the full use of such an occasion. Previously Zimbabwe also toured the country in November last year. Cricket had dried up in the nation with teams refusing to tour in the aftermath of the Lahore attacks.
Meanwhile Punditry isn't something new for Inzamam. He has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen giving his views. In a latest video, the former skipper highlighted the role of Rahul Dravid in India's historic series win in Australia.
ALSO READ - India's Young Heroes Down Under May Not Find A Place In Test XI Against England
"This journey from Under-19 to India A, and from India A to the national team, I realised that they guys improved their base through none other than Rahul Dravid. Dravid's strength...the reason why he was called 'The Wall' is because he had a strong defence. He could play in every condition, was mentally so strong that he could adjust himself in any position. Dravid worked with these players to make them mentally tough," said Inzamam in a video posted on his Youtube channel.
Dravid had led the Indian team in 2016 and 2019 under-19 World Cup in which Pant, Washington Sundar, Gill and Prithvi Shaw. Siraj, Saini, Vihari, and Agarwal have worked with Dravid as part of the India A team.
"After losing the first Test and Virat (Kohli) going back, to win the Melbourne Test and taking it to the decider without four of your main players who were injured, I think it was all Dravid's doing. More than technique, he tried to make them The Wall as well, who could play in every condition. Dravid trained them, which these players have benefited from," said Inzamam.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking