Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

73/4 (6.3)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Former Skipper Mohammad Nabi Appointed Member of Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been appointed as a member of the country's cricket board. Nabi is still an active international cricketer.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Former Skipper Mohammad Nabi Appointed Member of Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been appointed as a member of the country's cricket board. Nabi is still an active international cricketer and is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 35-year-old is among four new members who have replaced the outgoing members of Afghanistan Cricket Board's nine-member panel.

ALSO READ - SRH Analyst Reveals Process Behind Scouting and Signing Afghanistan Duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi

"Following recommendations by ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai, and subsequently approved by Patron in-chief, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, four new board members were introduced today to the Afghanistan Cricket Board replacing four former members," ACB said in a statement on Thursday.

The other three board members are Hasina Safi, Rohullah Khanzada and Haroon Mir. "The members who were replaced include Minister for Urban Development and Land Mohammad Jawad Paikar; former Deputy Minister of Industries and Commerce Kamela Siddiqui, former Minister for Transport Hamid Tahmasi and former Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Shukrullah Atif Mashal," ACB statement added.

Nabi, after playing three Tests for Afghanistan, retired from the longest format of the game in September last year after the one-off Test against Bangladesh. He has also played 124 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Earlier, the ACB sacked Chief Executive Officer Lutfullah Stanikzai for mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour with the board managers. The board said in a statement that an official termination notice was issued on Monday after Farhan Yousefzai, the Chairman of the ACB, took serious notice of the misconducts. Stanikzai has to hand over all board related documents and equipment to the board by July 29.

ALSO READ - Afghanistan Sack CEO for Mismanagement, Unsatisfactory Performance and Misbehaviour

"This is worth mentioning here that Stanekzai had previously issued verbal and written warnings. The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board," the ACB said in a statement.

ACBAfghanistan Cricket BoardFarhan YusefzaiMohammad NabiRashid Khan

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more