Former Skipper Mohammad Nabi Appointed Member of Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been appointed as a member of the country's cricket board. Nabi is still an active international cricketer and is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 35-year-old is among four new members who have replaced the outgoing members of Afghanistan Cricket Board's nine-member panel.
ALSO READ - SRH Analyst Reveals Process Behind Scouting and Signing Afghanistan Duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi
"Following recommendations by ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai, and subsequently approved by Patron in-chief, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, four new board members were introduced today to the Afghanistan Cricket Board replacing four former members," ACB said in a statement on Thursday.
The other three board members are Hasina Safi, Rohullah Khanzada and Haroon Mir. "The members who were replaced include Minister for Urban Development and Land Mohammad Jawad Paikar; former Deputy Minister of Industries and Commerce Kamela Siddiqui, former Minister for Transport Hamid Tahmasi and former Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Shukrullah Atif Mashal," ACB statement added.
Nabi, after playing three Tests for Afghanistan, retired from the longest format of the game in September last year after the one-off Test against Bangladesh. He has also played 124 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Earlier, the ACB sacked Chief Executive Officer Lutfullah Stanikzai for mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour with the board managers. The board said in a statement that an official termination notice was issued on Monday after Farhan Yousefzai, the Chairman of the ACB, took serious notice of the misconducts. Stanikzai has to hand over all board related documents and equipment to the board by July 29.
ALSO READ - Afghanistan Sack CEO for Mismanagement, Unsatisfactory Performance and Misbehaviour
"This is worth mentioning here that Stanekzai had previously issued verbal and written warnings. The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board," the ACB said in a statement.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Former Skipper Mohammad Nabi Appointed Member of Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been appointed as a member of the country's cricket board. Nabi is still an active international cricketer.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings