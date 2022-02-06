Former Skipper Virat Kohli Convinces Rohit Sharma to Take a DRS in 1st ODI Against West Indies - WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday, provided his valuable assistance to current skipper Rohit Sharma during the first ODI against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Kohli guided the newly appointed ODI skipper Rohit in taking a valuable DRS call which worked in India’s favour.

It was the 22nd over of the innings when Yuzvendra Chahal got a sharp turn and Shamarh Brooks tried to defend the delivery, taking an edge to keeper Rishabh Pant. The on-field umpire was not convinced and gave it a not-out. However, Chahal and Kohli were sure that Brook got an edge to it. Rohit didn’t have a clear look at it as he asked his players about it and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looked a bit confused. While Kohli told Rohit to take a DRS will full conviction. “Rohit, the ball hit the bat and the bat hit the pad. 100 per cent I heard the sound. I felt this was out,” Kohli was heard saying.

ICYMI - @ImRo45 : Kya hai? Out hai?@imVkohli : Mere hisaab se out hai.🔊 🔊 🔛, Mic 🔼 & a successful DRSDO NOT MISS: Stump mic gem - Virat and co. persuade Rohit to take DRS 🎥 🔽 📹📹https://t.co/14XDnYuMrq @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/tb4NYSx7qn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

Kohli’s observation was spot on as the DRS forced the on-field umpire to change his decision. Chahal was on a rampage as he removed Shamarh Brooks (12), who edged to stumper Rishabh Pant, as West Indies was teetering at 78/6. Earlier, in the previous over prior to that, Chahal bowled a googly to dismiss Pollard which came to a ball after he trapped Pooran right in front which meant he had reached 100 ODI wickets in the 60th ODI match.

Earlier, pushed into batting first, Shai Hope smashed Siraj for consecutive boundaries through the off-side. But on the next ball, Siraj had the last laugh as Hope chopped on a scrambled-seam delivery to his stumps in an attempt to drive.

India continued to keep a lid on the scoring rate as West Indies continued to give wickets to spinners. Jason Holder and Fabian Allen built a much-needed partnership of 78 off 91 balls for the eighth wicket. Allen dealt in fours off Siraj and Chahal while Holder was trading in sixes thrice off Chahal and once-off Shardul Thakur.

The partnership ended when Allen chipped the ball back to Sundar for a soft dismissal. By then, Holder had reached his fifty but, in an attempt to punch on the up, he was undone by extra bounce from Krishna and gave an outer edge to Pant. Chahal wrapped the innings as Alzarri Joseph holed out to long-on.

