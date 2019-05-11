Former SLC Analyst Sanath Jayasundara Charged Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Loading...
Jayasundara has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.
“The charges are as follows: Article 2.1.3 – offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match; Article 2..1.1 – contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match and Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” the ICC statement read.
Jayasundara has 14 days to respond to the charges. Former SL national team analyst Jayasundara, who was employed at the SLC Brain Center, was sent compulsory leave in January by the SLC on alleged corruption charges.
“We have received a complaint regarding him from the ICC Anti–corruption Unit. Hence, we have taken this decision,” said de Silva had said in January this year.
Jayasundara was employed at SLC for more than 15 years including a long tenure as the national team’s video analyst before he was assigned to the SLC Brain Center at R. Premadasa Stadium.
In January, SL sports minister Harin Fernando disclosed that he had been offered a bribe to include certain players in the national team and he had immediately made a complaint to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Ceylon Today reported that Jayasundara has been accused of offering the said bribe on behalf of a spin bowling all-rounder to be included in the team, and as a result faced the consequences.
First Published: May 11, 2019, 6:04 PM IST