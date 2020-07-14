Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Former South Africa Cricketers Issue Statement Supporting BLM Movement

Ntini, Philander, Gibbs, Ashwell Prince, JP Duminy and Paul Adams were among the 30 cricketers who have signed the statement.

PTI |July 14, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Former South Africa Cricketers Issue Statement Supporting BLM Movement

Thirty former South Africa cricketers, including Makhaya Ntini, Herchelle Gibbs and Vernon Philander, on Tuesday came out in support of the global Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, saying racism remains part of the game in the country.

In a statement, the former cricketers also threw their weight behind current South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was recently criticised by ex-Proteas like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar for supporting the BLM campaign.

Ntini, Philander, Gibbs, Ashwell Prince, JP Duminy and Paul Adams were among the 30 cricketers who have signed the statement.

"We commend Lungi Ngidi for supporting Black Lives Matter - and wed like to add our support for it too. We note the criticism aimed at Lungi for expressing his views and we hope that Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with fellow cricketers - both present and past - will come out strongly in support of BLM.

"We note too that the most outspoken criticism directed at Ngidi has come via former players such as Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn, Brian McMillan and others, and we urge that their views be challenged," read the statement which was published on 'Sport24'.

The former players said they were not surprised when the likes of Symcox and Dippenar criticised Ngidi. Dippenar had responded saying "all lives matter" and Ngidi should also talk about the death of white farmers in the country.

"Given South Africa's well-known past, black cricketers have borne the brunt of subtle and overt racist behaviour for many years, including from some colleagues... there is a need to understand how white privilege feeds into the perpetuation of these old attitudes and assumptions.

"Our attitude, mistakenly, we now believe, has always been to say: 'These are teething problems, and that these will be resolved if we are patient'," the statement said.

"But after almost three decades of cricket unity, the views expressed from one side of the racial divide are still very much part of our lives, and we now believe: 'Teething problems cannot be allowed to continue for this long'," it added.

Racism has become a topic of global debate following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the USA.

Several cricketers, including West Indians like Michael Holding, Chris Gayle and Darreny Sammy, have opened up about their own experiences while voicing support to the BLM movement.

On day one of the first Test between England and the West Indies last week, Holding had delivered a powerful speech on racism. The West Indian great had said that the black race has been dehumanised and it will continue to be a victim until the entire humanity is not educated on racism.

ashwell princeBlack Lives MatterBLMCricket South AfricaCricket South AfrocacsaHerchelle GibbsJP Duminylungi ngidimakhaya ntiniVernon Philander

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more