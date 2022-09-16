Former South Africa Opener's Suggestion for Babar Azam: 'Use Your Feet Against Fast Bowler'

Babar Azam is going through severe run drought just like his good friend Virat Kohli. Although, he was quick to came out in his support, fans were even quicker to point out that Pakistan skipper’s poor form began the day he shook hands with Kohli. Well, jokes apart, it must be noted that Babar’s poor form is for real. In six games he played in the Asia Cup 2022, he managed to account for 63 runs with an average of just 11! Pundits and fans alike have questioned his batting abilities especially at the top and many have suggested him to vacate the top spot.

Also Read: ‘Many of Their Flaws Were on Show’: Former Captain Unhappy With Pakistan’s Poor Approach Asia Cup Final

Nonetheless, he remains defiant and invited wrath from former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar who mocked Babar in his recent Youtube video. “Our captain is also not cut out for this format as he always looks for classic cover drives. He wants to look classic,” he had said.

Now, it needs to be seen whether he will continue to open for Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Furthermore, former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs had his say on this whole issue.

“If Babar adds one or two more attacking options to his game his strike rate will improve and be even more effective,” he tweeted while making a remark on a Twitter post.

Also Read: ‘Average People Make Average Decisions’-Shoaib Akhtar Ridicules Pakistan Star Batters, Chief Selector, Ex-Teammate

In-fact, Babar’s strike rate has always been an issue. Moreover, he opens with Mohammad Rizwan whose career strike rate has been 127, a bit slow for a cut throat competition like T20 cricket. Meanwhile when Gibbs was asked for his suggestions regarding Babar, he said that he must use his feet.

“Using his feet to the quicks to disrupt their lengths and slog sweeping the spinners. Those are 2 low risk shots but effective.”

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were stunned by Sri Lanka in the blockbuster final of the Asia Cup on September 11. While chasing a tricky 171-run target, Pakistan batters showed a lack of intent and got bogged down by the disciplined bowling of Sri Lanka. Ultimately, Pakistan folded for 147 and lost the high-stakes match by 23 runs.

Several fans and pundits have pointed out Pakistan’s questionable approach while chasing in the second innings with Babar and Rizwan being the two most prominent reasons.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here