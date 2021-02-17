Former South Africa Skipper Faf du Plessis Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

CRICKETNEXT

In a surprise move, former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis announced retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. He made the announcement on Instagram and wrote on the post, "My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter. Swipe to read the full statement."

In the post he wrote, "It has been a year of refinement in the fire for us all. Uncertain were the times, but they brought clarity for me in many respects. My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter. It has been an honour to play for my country in all the formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket," du Plessis said in a statement on his Instagram account. "If someone had told me 15 years ago, that I would play 69 Test matches for South Africa and captain the side, I wouldn't have believed them.

"I stand in a place of utmost gratitude for a test career full of blessings bestowed on me. Every high and low has shaped me into the man I am proud to stand up as today. In all things, those instances worked towards the good of who I believe I am today."

The 36-year-old played in 69 Tests for his country scoring over 4000 runs. He played his debut match in 2021 against Australia in Adelaide, while his last came against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month. Apart from that, he hit 10 tons in his career at an average of 40, with 199 being his highest score, that came against Sri Lanka in Decmeber 2020.

