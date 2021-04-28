CRICKETNEXT

Former Sri Lanka Bowler Nuwan Zoysa Banned for Six Years for Breaching ICC Anti-corruption Code

Former Sri Lanka player and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been banned from all cricket for six years after an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, an ICC release suggests. The ban for Zoysa is backdated to 31 October 2018, when he was provisionally suspended.

The release read, “Following full hearings and presentations of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Mr Zoysa guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of an International Match.

“Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

“Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

“Mr Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.”

Alex Marshall, the ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said “Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career. In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others.

“Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport.”

