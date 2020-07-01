Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara Asked to Record Statement for 2011 World Cup Final Probe
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a special investigating unit of the Sports Ministry probing allegations that the country’s 2011 World Cup Final loss to India was fixed, local media reported here.
