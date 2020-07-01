Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara Asked to Record Statement for 2011 World Cup Final Probe

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a special investigating unit of the Sports Ministry probing allegations that the country’s 2011 World Cup Final loss to India was fixed, local media reported here.

PTI |July 1, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara Asked to Record Statement for 2011 World Cup Final Probe

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been asked to record his statement in front of a special investigating unit of the Sports Ministry probing allegations that the country’s 2011 World Cup Final loss to India was fixed, local media reported here.

Sri Lanka’s sports ministry last month ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that the national cricket team’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by “certain parties”.

Sangakkara was captain of the Sri Lankan team at that time.

According to local newspaper ‘Daily Mirror’, which quoted SSP W A J H Fonseka, a Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports has asked Sangakkara to record his statement.

Sangakkara has been asked to appear before the unit on Thursday at 9 am, according to the report.

The special unit also recorded statements from Sri Lanka batting legend Aravinda De Silva, who was chairman of the selection committee at that time, and the opening batsman of that match Upul Tharanga.

On June 24, the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage, who said that his early assertion was actually a suspicion which he wants thoroughly probed.

Tharanga on Wednesday was questioned by the special committee with respect to match-fixing claims made by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, according to media reports.

Tharanga, who scored 2 off 20 deliveries before getting dismissed by Zaheer Khan in the 2011 World Cup final, appeared in front of the Special Investigation Unit.

Another Sri Lankan great, Mahela Jayawardene, had also spoken on the issue and had tweeted: "Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?"

