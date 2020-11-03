Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya's Two-year Ban Imposed by ICC Lifted

The global cricketing authority had banned the former Sri Lanka cricketer from all forms of cricket after he admitted breaching two counts of the ICC Anti Corruption Code.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has announced that the two-year ban imposed on him by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has ended.

"I am happy to announce that the terms of my agreed sanction have been met and my period of ineligibility has concluded,” Jayasuriya who was slapped with the ban until October 15, 2020, tweeted.

The global cricketing authority had banned the former Sri Lanka cricketer from all forms of cricket after he admitted breaching two counts of the ICC Anti Corruption Code. Sanath Jayasuriya admitted to obstructing an anti-corruption probe by tampering with evidence sought by the International Cricket Council

The Article 2.4.6 of ICC Code of Conduct deals with "failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU."

The Article 2.4.7 deals with "obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information..."

Also Read: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran Rested For England ODIs In South Africa

"I have always maintained a high degree of integrity throughout my cricketing career," Jayasuriya, a former Sri Lankan captain who was also a key member of the 1996 World Cup-winning team and later served two terms as the chairman of selectors. further added.

He thanked the public, the fans, and his lawyers for being a great source of strength to him during that period. “You were a source of great strength to me during this difficult time,” Jayasuriya noted.