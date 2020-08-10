Former Sri Lanka Spinner is a Fan of MS Dhoni's Captaincy Style
There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is one the best captains around, till today. Even former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan lauded Dhoni's leadership skills. He went on to say that Dhoni has trust in his bowlers and lets them set the field.
