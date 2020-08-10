Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Former Sri Lanka Spinner is a Fan of MS Dhoni's Captaincy Style

There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is one the best captains around, till today. Even former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan lauded Dhoni's leadership skills. He went on to say that Dhoni has trust in his bowlers and lets them set the field.

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2020, 9:31 AM IST
Former Sri Lanka Spinner is a Fan of MS Dhoni's Captaincy Style

There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is one the best captains around, till today. Even former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan lauded Dhoni's leadership skills. He went on to say that Dhoni has trust in his bowlers and lets them set the field.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Video on His RCB Journey

“He was a young captain, I’d say. It was in 2007 World Cup that he captained India and won. But If anything wasn’t working, then he’d ask them to give a chance to the field he sets,” Murali told India off-spinner R Ashwin in his show DRS with Ash.

Murali played under Dhoni at CSK, and revealed that the latter would clap for the bowler even if good balls were hit for a six.

“He (Dhoni) will clap if a good ball gets hit for a six. He’ll tell the bowler that it’s a good ball, and it doesn’t matter if the batsman has hit you for a six. Batsmen too have the talent to hit,” said Murali.

“So with that kind of appreciations, he’ll call you alone, to tell you what’s needed instead of doing it in public because of those qualities, he has been so successful,” added Murali.

Murali also added that he always took the advice of seniors after becoming the captain.

“He has the ability to think calmly, it’s because of these plus points that he became such a good leader. Even when he was young, he’d listen to advice (from seniors). He’ll listen to people and then he’ll make the decision at the end of the day. That’s how he used to captain.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dean Jones Wants This KKR Batsman to Open the Innings

“But more than that, he wouldn’t care about how players bat in the IPL. But he wants the players who can win the match for you. That’s how he went about his business,” Murali added.

CSKiplipl 2020MS Dhonimuttiah muralitharan

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more