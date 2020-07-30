Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Former Tamil Nadu All-rounder Malolan Rangarajan Excited About CPL Coaching Stint

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan considers himself lucky for getting a coaching role in the upcoming CPL early in his career.

PTI |July 30, 2020, 11:43 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu All-rounder Malolan Rangarajan Excited About CPL Coaching Stint

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan considers himself lucky for getting a coaching role in the upcoming CPL early in his career and is looking forward to ”lots of learning” in the event beginning August 18.

”I am lucky to get this opportunity now…so early in my coaching career. I am excited… it is an interesting challenge to be a coach at this time and I am looking forward to it,” the 31-year old, who has been appointed as the strategy and assistant coach by CPL team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, told PTI.

Rangarajan became the head of scouting at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year after moving out to play for Uttarakhand. He is awaiting clarity on travelling to the Caribbean for the CPL amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

”I am taking up the coaching role for the first time and hope to do a good job. I hope to learn from the coaches and players in the league, which has several big names. It will be the beginning of a learning curve for me,” said Rangarajan, an off-spinner who scalped 136 wickets and 1,379 runs in 47 first-class matches.

Also Read: It's a Mystery Why Cricket Committee is Questioning Chandrakant Pandit's Appointment - MPCA

He said the CPL authorities had put forth strict protocols in view of the current pandemic which has played havoc with sporting schedules across the globe and also resulted in travel restrictions.

”The CPL has its own protocols to ensure safety of players, officials and other stakeholders. It will be interesting to see how teams cope with the situation,” he added.

Rangarajan said since his younger days he used to be interested in the technical aspects of the game and that probably drew him into coaching.

caribbean premier leagueCPLcricket newscrickeyMalolan RangarajanSt. Kitts and Nevis PatriotsTamil Nadu

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more