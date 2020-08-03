Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Former Tamil Nadu Player Malolan Rangarajan to Miss Out on Stint as CPL Team Assistant Coach

The CPL is scheduled to run from August 18 to September 10 while the IPL has been confirmed to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

PTI |August 3, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu Player Malolan Rangarajan to Miss Out on Stint as CPL Team Assistant Coach

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan, who had been roped in as assistant/strategy coach by CPL side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the 2020 tournament, will not be a part of the event.

The 31-year old, who is also head of scouting at IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore, is expected to be involved in the Indian franchise's pre-season camp.

He would, however, assist the Patriots remotely.

Rangarajan confirmed that he would not be able to be part of CPL this season.

The CPL is scheduled to run from August 18 to September 10 while the IPL has been confirmed to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

The IPL teams are expected to begin pre-tournament training from the third week of August.

