Former U-19 Cricketer-turned-Politician is Go-to Man for Covid-19 Emergency

As the nation gasps for breath, amid the second Covid-19 wave, there are leaders who have provided relief to the patients by going all out, in helping out those in the need. One such person is cricketer-turned-politician BV Srinivas, the Indian Youth Congress president. The 36-year-old, who hails from Karnataka, along with his 1000-member team has been responding to SOS messages from not only his state, but the entire country.

He has been arranging beds, oxygen, medicines, plasma and is even helping people get vaccinated, as per report in Indian Express.

But politics wasn’t his first love. Srinivas was a budding cricketer and represented Karnataka in the U-19 team. His career came to a sudden halt after an eye injury in 2003.

Despite having no political background, the lad from Shivamogga, joined National Students’ Union of India in Bengaluru, while studying in National College in Basavangudi. It was there, that he caught the attention of the Congress leadership, as he held an agitation against right-wing idealogue Pramod Mutalik.

After that, he moved to Delhi in 2014, and has been working in various capacities. Later, in 2019, he was appointed the interim president of the Youth Congress after Keshav Chand Yadav resigned following party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha elections.

“This year, starting from March 7, under the guidance and instruction of Rahul Gandhi, the youth Congress started to help people suffering from Covid-19 related issues. I am not alone in this. With me are 1,000 trained Youth Congress members,” Srinivas told Express.

“These are difficult times and for us, humanitarian work is primary, politics comes later.”

He went on to say, if Congress was in power, then they could have achieved much more, than what the BJP has done so far.

Srinivas said, “Then in the first week of March this year, along with Rahul Gandhi, we held series of meetings to discuss how to tackle this second wave. Our first priority was to help the people in need of emergency medicines, oxygen, plasma and even food. We set up control rooms in all states to receive SOS messages on Covid-19.”

Recently, Srinivas and his team were in news after the Philippine embassy and New Zealand High Commission sought help from him.

