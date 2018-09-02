Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Former Zimbabwe and Hampshire Player Sean Ervine Calls it a Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2018, 8:28 PM IST
Former Zimbabwe and Hampshire all-rounder Sean Ervine announced his retirement from professional cricket on Saturday.

Having last turned out for Zimbabwe in 2004, Ervine spent most of his time playing county cricket for Hampshire. After serving the club for 14 years, the 35-year-old was loaned to the second-division Derbyshire. However, 14 days later he opted to hang up his boots.

"Yesterday I made the biggest decision of my life," he posted on Twitter. "After 14 years playing county cricket I have decided to hang up my number 7 shirt."




He played five Tests and 42 One-Day Internationals for his country before shifting to England. Ervine went on to have a successful first-class career, scoring 11390 runs in 229 games at 36.15, studded with 22 hundreds and 57 half-centuries. He also picked up 280 wickets.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman had nothing but praise for Ervine. "Sean shared with the group today that he's had a long hard think about his career and he's decided to retire as of today from the game," he said.

"Although he's only been with us for a couple of games, we've all played against him for many years and he's been a fantastic performer and most importantly a really good solid cricket man and he's one of the good guys in professional cricket."

hampshireSean ErvineZimbabwe cricket
First Published: September 2, 2018, 8:12 PM IST
