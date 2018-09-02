Former Zimbabwe and Hampshire Player Sean Ervine Calls it a Day

Loading...
Having last turned out for Zimbabwe in 2004, Ervine spent most of his time playing county cricket for Hampshire. After serving the club for 14 years, the 35-year-old was loaned to the second-division Derbyshire. However, 14 days later he opted to hang up his boots.
"Yesterday I made the biggest decision of my life," he posted on Twitter. "After 14 years playing county cricket I have decided to hang up my number 7 shirt."
He played five Tests and 42 One-Day Internationals for his country before shifting to England. Ervine went on to have a successful first-class career, scoring 11390 runs in 229 games at 36.15, studded with 22 hundreds and 57 half-centuries. He also picked up 280 wickets.
Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman had nothing but praise for Ervine. "Sean shared with the group today that he's had a long hard think about his career and he's decided to retire as of today from the game," he said.
"Although he's only been with us for a couple of games, we've all played against him for many years and he's been a fantastic performer and most importantly a really good solid cricket man and he's one of the good guys in professional cricket."
First Published: September 2, 2018, 8:12 PM IST