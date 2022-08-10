Formidable IPL Coach Points Out KL Rahul's Lack of Game Time As 'Cause of Concern for India'

May 25 was the last time KL Rahul played a competitive match. It was the eliminator match between Lucknow Supergiants(LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rahul-led side slumped to a 14-run defeat at the iconic Eden Gardens. Nonetheless, things looked good for the 29-year-old who was named the skipper of the Indian team for the upcoming South Africa series. But then tragedy struck and he had to pull out thanks to an injury. A sports hernia operation followed in Germany and just when it looked like he would recover in time for West Indies series, he contracted Covid-19.

Also Read: ‘Unlucky for Ishan Kishan’-Scott Styris Sums Up India’s Asia Cup Squad Selection

He again got a recall to the national setup recently for the all important Asia Cup, and one of the formidable coaches Mahela Jayawardena exuded confidence that lack of match time shouldn’t be a worry.

“That (Rahul’s lack of cricket) would be a concern for India. He has been out for a little while since the IPL, so having game time is quite crucial especially out there in the middle,” he told ICC’s official website.

“The sooner he can get some game time and get that confidence back, the better. It will help him, as well as the national team.”

Even former Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris said that KL Rahul’s inclusion was ‘simple decision.’

Also Read: Ishan Kishan Shares Emotional Instagram Post After Asia Cup Snub

“KL Rahul was a simple decision probably of all the possible match-ups that we’ve discussed, I think this was the easiest one. You see, how valuable to the Indian team to the management and to the selectors because he’s been given the vice-captaincy as well. So that says that he was always a frontline player in this Indian side,” said Styris on ‘Sports Over The Top’ show on Sports18.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here