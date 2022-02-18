Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match, February 18, 05:00 PM IST

FBA vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians: Bangladesh Premier League will conclude with the final between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians. The showpiece event will be conducted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 05:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday. Fortunes Barishal will have an edge over Comilla Victorians as they defeated the franchise twice in the tournament.

Fortune Barishal topped the points table with seven victories, two losses, and one abandoned game. The team confirmed a berth in the final by getting better off Comilla in the first Qualifier by ten runs. Bowlers especially Dwayne Bravo and Shakib Al Hasan have ruled the tournament for the franchise.

Speaking of Comilla Victorians, they had to travel a mile extra to reach the final. Victorians were the second-best team after Fortune during the group stage. They won win from ten games to collect 13 points. Following a loss against Fortune, the team defeated Chattogram Challengers in the second qualifier.

Ahead of the match between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians; here is everything you need to know:

FBA vs COV Telecast

FBA vs COV match will not be telecast in India.

FBA vs COV Live Streaming

The Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

FBA vs COV Match Details

The Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians contest will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 05:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

FBA vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain- Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for FBA vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan

Batters: Imrul Kayes, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Munim Shahriar

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shafiqul Islam

FBA vs COV Probable XIs:

Fortune Barishal: Shafiqul Islam, Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk)

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here