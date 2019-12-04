Foundation of India's Fast-Bowling Talent Laid by Likes of Kapil Dev: Ian Bishop
Former West Indies speedster Ian Bishop says the foundation of India's "another level" fast bowling unit was laid by the likes of legendary Kapil Dev and built on by current captain Virat Kohli, who believes in the attack.
Foundation of India's Fast-Bowling Talent Laid by Likes of Kapil Dev: Ian Bishop
Former West Indies speedster Ian Bishop says the foundation of India's "another level" fast bowling unit was laid by the likes of legendary Kapil Dev and built on by current captain Virat Kohli, who believes in the attack.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah Begins Training at MCA Under Delhi Capitals’ Trainer
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Rise of India's Pace Attack 'Exciting' for World Cricket: Phil Simmons
Nikhil Narain | November 25, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
In Numbers: Great Fast Bowling Performance Caps Off India's Sensational Year
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings