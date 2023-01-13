Four Days After Knee Surgery, Rishabh Pant 'Got Up from Bed, Stood for Few Seconds'-Report

India star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was seriously injured in a car crash while traveling to his hometown on December 30. The extent of his injury was horrible and he was flown into Mumbai after the ligament tear on his right leg. Although, it is expected to take at least six months for him to recover which means he is ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and the IPL 2023.

However, there is some good news for Pant and his fans who would love to hear that Pant in-fact got up from his bed ‘with the help of some support’ four days after the knee surgery.

The 25-year-old was kept in Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri where he was flown in on Jan 4. He was kept under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala whose team undertook a knee surgery on Pant’s right knee on Jan 6 morning.

According to a report in Mid day, the surgery took more than two hours and Pant is said to be recovering well. He even “got up from the bed and with support, stood for a few seconds.”

According to one of the sources, “Post-surgery on day 4 (Tuesday), Risabh was mobilized from the bed for the first time after the surgery. He got up from the bed and with support, stood for a few seconds. He will further be mobilized with the help of a walker and he will be in the hospital for another week. He will require extensive rehab."

Rishabh Pant is Ruled Out of IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ Sourav Ganguly

Pant leads Delhi Capitals in IPL with reports emerging that in the event of the wicketkeeper-batter missing the upcoming season, they may turn to Australian David Warner to take up the captain’s role.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with Delhi Capitals. It will be a great IPL (for the team), we will do well but Rishabh Pant’s injury will affect the Delhi Capitals," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sports Today.

Pant is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and reportedly, his ligament injury could take three-four months minimum to heal. IPL 2023 is expected to start in the last week of March.

The 25-year-old Pant was driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when his car collided with a divider on December 30. He was pulled out of the vehicle in time before it caught fire.

After emergency care at a local facility, he was shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun before the BCCI decided to airlift him to Mumbai to continue his treatment.

