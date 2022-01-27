Four-five Players Who Can Lead India in Tests Right Now: Brett Lee

Fast bowling legend Brett Lee says India currently have four-five options to succeed Virat Kohli as their new Test captain. Kohli stepped down from the role earlier this month following a 1-2 series defeat to South Africa in a three-match Test series.

Since then, several names have been floated around in the media with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul the two prime contenders for the top job. However, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have also emerged as the possible candidates.

Lee says he has been focused on the Big Bash League and Ashes 2021-22 so hasn’t been able to closely follow the development surrounding Kohli’s decision to give up Test captaincy but feels it’s totally an individual call.

“It is totally Virat Kohli’s call. I have been focused on the Big Bash League back home and obviously, the Ashes. I cannot say much about it, it is totally up to Virat Kohli. I think there are four-five players who can lead India in Tests right only, only time will tell," Lee told news agency ANI.

“It is totally up to the Indian management, there are four-five players who can do the job," he added.

With the end of his captaincy reign in Tests, Kohli has now completely stepped away from the leadership role. Last year, ahead of the 2021 T20 World World Cup, he had announced his intention to step away from the captaincy in the format. Later on, he was replaced as the skipper in ODIs as well with Rohit Sharma assuming the role in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who took over the Australia Test captaincy from scandal-hit Tim Paine, has made a stunning start to his rein with a 4-0 thrashing of England in the Ashes series that concluded earlier this month.

“Pat Cummins has done very well as a captain, he has proved that fast-bowlers can be captain. I am very happy for him," Lee said on Cummins’ captaincy.

