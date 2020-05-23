Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Four Indians, but No Virat Kohli or Cheteshwar Pujara in Hogg's Current World Test XI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has picked four Indians in his current world Test XI.

IANS |May 23, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Four Indians, but No Virat Kohli or Cheteshwar Pujara in Hogg's Current World Test XI

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has picked four Indians in his current world Test XI.

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammad Shami were the players from Team India who made a cut in Hogg's team. However, it was suprising to see that neither Virat Kohli nor Cheteshwar Pujara could find a spot in the team.

"Everyone will ask why is Virat Kohli not in this team?" Hogg said in a video posted in his YouTube channel. "But if you look at his last 15 Test innings, only four times he has gone over 31 (runs). That's why Virat Kohli is not my Test team this year."

"Rohit Sharma's a bit lucky to find a place in this XI. He's averaged over 90 but has played Test cricket only in India. But I love the way that he's so relaxed, just pushes the ball through the off side and also works the ball off his legs" he added while speaking about Rohit.

The former left-arm chinaman picked Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock as captain of the team.

Apart from the four Indians, the other players who found a spot in the team are Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon.

Brad Hogg's current world Test XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Neil Wagner, Nathon Lyon.

Ajinkya RahaneBrad HoggCheteshwar Pujaramayank agarwalmohammed shamirohit sharmavirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more