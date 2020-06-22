Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Four-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to WWE's Undertaker

Undertaker, a huge fan favourite throughout his career, announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE docuseries, 'The Last Ride', saying that he has no desire to return back to the ring.

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
Four-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to WWE's Undertaker

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Monday paid tribute to The Undertaker as the legendary WWE star decided to call time on an illustrious 30-year-long career.

The IPL franchise took to Instagram to share a picture of their captain Rohit Sharma posing with the World Heavyweight Champion belt. The picture was captioned, "30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker #OneFamily @wwe @wweindia @undertaker."

Undertaker, a huge fan favourite throughout his career, announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE docuseries, 'The Last Ride', saying that he has no desire to return back to the ring.

In a series of tweets shared by WWE, Undertaker said, "I did things my way, and I'm gonna leave my way."

iplipl 2020Mumbai IndiansOff The Fieldrohit sharmaThe UndertakerundertakerUndertaker retireswwe

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more