Four-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to WWE's Undertaker

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Monday paid tribute to The Undertaker as the legendary WWE star decided to call time on an illustrious 30-year-long career.
The IPL franchise took to Instagram to share a picture of their captain Rohit Sharma posing with the World Heavyweight Champion belt. The picture was captioned, "30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker #OneFamily @wwe @wweindia @undertaker."
View this post on Instagram 30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker✨ #OneFamily @wwe @wweindia @undertaker A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) on Jun 22, 2020 at 12:30am PDT
Undertaker, a huge fan favourite throughout his career, announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE docuseries, 'The Last Ride', saying that he has no desire to return back to the ring.
In a series of tweets shared by WWE, Undertaker said, "I did things my way, and I'm gonna leave my way."
