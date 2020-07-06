FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Finnish Pakistani Club vs Greater Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6, 2020

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, the Finnish Pakistani Club is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Finnish Pakistani Club, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hardworking and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
July 6– 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.
FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sharanya Sadarangani
FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aziz Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Shoaib Azam (CAPTAIN)
FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ammar Khalid, Farooq Amirie, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel (VICE CAPTAIN)
FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alexander Knapman, Masoud Dostkhel, Sultan Sherzad Shah
Finnish Pakistani Club Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan (C), Aqib Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Subah Sadaqat, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Adil Khan, Kashif Shaukat.
Greater Helsinki CC Ziaur Rehman, Ali Waris, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Asad Ijaz, Naveed Shahid, Abdullah Attiqe (W/K), Sohail Amin, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Rizwan Ali, Kashif Muhammad.
