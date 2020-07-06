Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Stockholm Super Kings *

36/5 (6.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening
Djurgardens IF Cricketforening

Stockholm Super Kings elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Finnish Pakistani Club vs Greater Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6, 2020

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FPC vs GHC Dream11 Best Picks / FPC vs GHC Dream11 Captain / FPC vs GHC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Finnish Pakistani Club vs Greater Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6, 2020

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, the Finnish Pakistani Club is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Finnish Pakistani Club, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hardworking and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

FPC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

FPC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Score/Scorecard 

FOLLOW LIVE HERE

FPC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 Match Details

July 6– 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

FPC vs GHC Finnish Premier League 2020 My Dream11 Team

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sharanya Sadarangani

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aziz Dawodzy, Shafqat Ashraf, Shoaib Azam (CAPTAIN)

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ammar Khalid, Farooq Amirie, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel (VICE CAPTAIN)

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alexander Knapman, Masoud Dostkhel, Sultan Sherzad Shah

FPC vs GHC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Finnish Pakistani Club Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan (C), Aqib Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Subah Sadaqat, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Muhammad Aqeel (WK), Nadeem Qureshi, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Adil Khan, Kashif Shaukat.

Greater Helsinki CC Ziaur Rehman, Ali Waris, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Asad Ijaz, Naveed Shahid, Abdullah Attiqe (W/K), Sohail Amin, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Rizwan Ali, Kashif Muhammad.

Follow @CricketNext for more

dream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsFinnish Premier League 2020Finnish Premier League 2020 live scoreFinnish Premier League 2020 live streamingFinnish Premier League 2020 scorecardFPC vs GHCFPC vs GHC dream11FPC vs GHC dream11 predictionFPC vs GHC dream11 teamFPC vs GHC dream11 top picksFPC vs GHC live scoreFPC vs GHC Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more