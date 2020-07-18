Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff |July 18, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 FPC Finnish Pakistani Club vs Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 18, 2020

FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, FPC Finnish Pakistani Club is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

FPC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

FPC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FPC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Match Details

July 18– 1:00 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

FPC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 My Dream11 Team

FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aniketh Pusthay

FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Waseem Qureshi, Khalid Rahman, Subah Sadaqat

FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Bilal Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Zakiullah Kamal (CAPTAIN), Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan

FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Jaree Junbah

FPC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Bilal Khan, Subah Sadaqat, Adil Khan, Naufal Khalid, Raees Ahmed, Jaree Junbah, Aqib Qureshi, Shahid Sarfraz, Rehman Abdul

Helsinki CC Zahidullah Zakiullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan

