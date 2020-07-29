Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 43, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

25/2 (5.3)

Empire CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

Empire CC elected to bat

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FPV vs AAD Dream11 Best Picks / FPV vs AAD Dream11 Captain / FPV vs AAD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

FPV vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

FPV vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FPV vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 29 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

FPV vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aditya Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Amjad Gul-Khan, Basil Hameed, Sapandeep Singh, Luqman Hazrat

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Waseem Muhammad (CAPTAIN), Asif Khan

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Hassan Khalid, Nasir Aziz (VICE CAPTAIN), Sanchit Sharma

FPV vs AAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures : Hamdan Tahir, Basil Hameed, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Khan

Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza

