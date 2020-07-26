FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 26 – 5:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir
FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Basil Hameed
FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Fahad Tariq, Fahad Nawaz (CAPTAIN), Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)
FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Imran Haider, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid
FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Fujairah Pacific Ventures : Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Sheraz Piya, Alishan Sharafu, Laqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma.
Dubai Pulse Secure : Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid.
