Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FPV vs DPS Dream11 Best Picks / FPV vs DPS Dream11 Captain / FPV vs DPS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 26, 2020

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 26 – 5:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

FPV vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Basil Hameed

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Fahad Tariq, Fahad Nawaz (CAPTAIN), Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Imran Haider, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures : Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Sheraz Piya, Alishan Sharafu, Laqman Hazrat, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma.

Dubai Pulse Secure : Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid.

Follow @CricketNext for more

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
