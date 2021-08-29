FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021, August 29, 2:00 PM IST

FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers between France Women and Ireland Women: France Women will square off against Ireland Women in the eighth match of the 2021 edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. The FR-W vs IR-W match will be played at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 29, Sunday at 2:00 PM IST.

France Women have succumbed to a torrid outing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. The team lost their first two matches against Netherlands Women and Germany Women. On both occasions, it was France’s batting unit that failed to put a good show. The team is languishing as the wooden-spooners in the points table with no points under their belt. Coming into the contest against Ireland, France Women will be hoping for redemption.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, got off to a good start in the T20 Championship. The team won their first match against Germany Women by a massive 164 runs. However, Ireland lost their plot in the next game and registered a defeat at the hands of Scotland Women by five wickets. The team will fancy finding their winning rhythm on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between France Women and Ireland Women; here is everything you need to know:

FR-W vs IR-W Telecast

The France Women vs Ireland Women match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

FR-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

The match between FR-W vs IR-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FR-W vs IR-W Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will be played between France Women and Ireland Women at the La Manga Club in Cartagena on August 29, Sunday at 2:00 PM IST.

FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ava Canning

Vice-captain: Laura Delany

Suggested Playing XI for FR-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Maelle Cargouet

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Jennifer King, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Laura Delany

Bowlers: Ava Canning, Lara Maritz, Thea Graham, Cindy Breteche

FR-W vs IR-W Probable XIs

France Women: Marie Violleau, Lara Aramas, Cindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Emma Chance, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Tracy Rodriguez, Maelle Cargouet (wk), Emmanuelle Breivet (c)

Ireland Women: Cara Murray, Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis

